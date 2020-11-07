Menu
US Election: ‘He’s begging you to call it already’

7th Nov 2020 6:55 PM

 

A clip of US network MSNBC journalist Steve Kornacki giving a rather exasperated account of Joe Biden's increasing lead on Donald Trump is going viral today, as many on social media ask why the election still has not been called.

As the MSNBC hosts crossed to Kornacki for yet another update on the vote count in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, the political journalist explained that it now appeared "baked in" that Biden's lead over Trump would increase in the state with each new update.

Biden will win the election (no questions asked) if Pennsylvania is called for him, because it's worth 20 electoral votes. He's currently on 264.

Steve Kornacki just wants to go home.
Biden is currently leading Donald Trump in the state by 28,833 votes, a margin that has shot way up over the past 24 hours as mail-in ballots have been counted.

"It's baked in every time you come to me, and I say, Allegheny came in with something, or, you know, Carbon County came in with something, it's going to be far more votes for Biden than it is for Trump," Kornacki said.

"We have now had dozens, probably hundreds of these incremental updates from these different counties around Pennsylvania. The overall story is, all of these mail votes, Biden is winning overall if you put them in one pool, he's winning 76% of them.

"So when I tell you we've still got a fair number of votes to come from a number of counties around the state, you can basically assume that Biden's gonna win something like 76% of them, maybe more. That's why I say with such confidence that the Biden lead is going to increase. He's winning these things so overwhelmingly.

"And then you say Trump's only chance is to get something that deviates from the pattern; I don't think we're getting that. There's just no reason to think anything that comes is going to deviate from that pattern in any meaningful way," a visibly exasperated Kornacki said.

Konacki's comments came just before Joe Biden made a late-night speech in which he stopped short of claiming victory.

"We don't have a final declaration of victory yet but the numbers tell us it is clear, and a clear and convincing story," Biden said.

Footage of Kornacki's comments have been shared far and wide on social media, as viewers beg US networks to declare a winner so the poor guy can go home and have a nap:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

.

 

 

Originally published as 'He's begging you to call it already'

