Heroes of the pandemic: Smiling through adversity

Woolworths Stanthorpe employee Patrice Hughes has maintained a smile through the difficult times in recent months.

Woolworths Stanthorpe employee Patrice Hughes has maintained a smile through the difficult times in recent months.

SOME people are still required to go to work during this national shutdown.

We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how they’re keeping things turning on the Granite Belt.

We want to bring you their stories.

DESPITE her tender age, Patrice Hughes has put on a brave face throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

She might only be 17, but the Woolworths Stanthorpe employee has been a smiley beacon of positivity throughout this tough period.

“It’s important to remain upbeat because it gives our customers a better experience,” Ms Hughes said.

“There’s a lot of stress in people’s lives at the moment, so for them to come to our store and be greeted with a happy face and positive attitude lightens the situation,” she said.

Given Stanthorpe’s older demographic, who have been isolated, often aside from their supermarket visit, Ms Hughes said it’s even more important to try brighten their day.

“We know this situation can be extra challenging for older people as they’re not seeing their family as much and might struggle to source what they need on their own.

“The Community Hour from 7am-8am has been really helpful for them.

“We’re always keen to have a chat with them at the check out and see how they’re going,” she said.

Having been employed with Woolworths for four years now, Ms Hughes said the job has certainly changed in that time.

“It’s certainly changed, it feels more full on and fast paced.

“Our Woolworths has employed five new people to help on check outs and we’ve been teaching them the ropes.

-”When panic buying hit it was a bit of a shock for me and it felt like it happened so fast.

“I heard about it in Brisbane and then I came to work and we were out of pasta, rice, and toilet paper.

“We introduced purchase limits to help as many customers as possible access what they need. “In recent weeks, we’ve started to see things calm down.”

But not every customer has been quite as calm.

“I’ve encountered a few frustrated customers but it has improved over the weeks,” Ms Hughes said.

“Early on, some customers were frustrated about not being able to buy everything they wanted and would vent to us at the check out.

“I don’t take it to heart. I just explain the circumstances and what we’re doing to help the situation.

“A lot of customers can see our perspective and we have received some really lovely words of encouragement from the vast majority for what we’re doing to help.”

Despite everything, morale remains high in the store.

“We’re all a big family here. Everyone supports each other.

“There’s a big positive spirit no matter what we’re going through and we’re trying to see the light in the situation,” she said.

Do you know someone who has become a frontline essential worker? Let us know by emailing editor@borderpost.com.au