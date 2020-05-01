Heroes of the pandemic: On the frontline of health

SOME people are still required to go to work during this national shutdown.

We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how they’re keeping things turning on the Granite Belt.

We want to bring you their stories.

PUTTING on a brave face for children to the elderly has never been more important as nurses are put to the test during this worldwide pandemic.

Hospitals and the people who make them tick have had to contend with a rapidly evolving situation since COVID-19 began.

For Stanthorpe Hospital Clinical Nurse Emergency Department’s Margaret Carpenter, it has been an eye opening experience despite having close to three decades of experience.

“It is very important for us to remain upbeat and positive for all our patients, regardless of whether they are presenting with COVID-19 concerns or otherwise,” Ms Carpenter said.

“It is especially important to put on a smile for our patients in the current extraordinary circumstances.

“This is not only important for the elderly – people of all ages need to feel warmth and reassurance from everyone in their community.

“For example, we have noticed that sometimes children can feel daunted by the sight of medical workers in personal protective equipment, so we will make a joke with them that we are in our space suits, ready to fly to the moon, and they tend to laugh and relax.”

As the old adage goes – “sometimes laughter really can be the best medicine” according to Ms Carpenter, who has 20 years experience in Stanthorpe and 27 all up in the Darling Downs.

Not only has there been change to Ms Carpenter’s duties, but changes to how the whole hospital functions.

“We now have what is called managed access to the hospital, where people wishing to enter are screened then assisted as necessary,” she said.

“There have also been limitations placed on our visiting hours.

“While these measures have changed how the community accesses our hospital, it is important to remember that we are still open for business and anyone who needs medical attention should still present to our Emergency Department, where they will be seen according to the usual triage process.

“We have a very clear understanding of how to manage COVID-19, with comprehensive plans and processes in place.”

For the most part, people have been accepting of the changes.

“I think at first, people were a bit frustrated by not being able to just walk into our Emergency Department as they used to, but now with time and education our community has accepted this change.”

Most importantly, staff seem to be coping with the situation according to Ms Carpenter.

“The morale of our hospital staff is good, and we try and keep each other in an upbeat mood through humour.

“We know that all streams of our workforce – clinical, administration and operational services – are working together to keep the community safe, and that keeps us in a good headspace.

“At the beginning, we saw an increase in people presenting with concerns that they had a viral illness that could be COVID-19, but with media coverage and the Darling Downs Health Facebook page educating our community about symptoms, how it is spread, and regular updates on how many cases we had in our region, people now have a much better understanding of the virus, and what to do if they feel unwell,” she said.

