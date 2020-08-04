‘Heroes in orange’ celebrate new home

HELPING HAND: Warwick SES volunteers Steve and Janelle Martin in the new Alice St headquarters.

A NEW home for Warwick SES, 18 months in the making, has officially been unveiled.

The new facility on 4 Alice St is the former pony arena for the Australian Professional Rodeo Association with renovations worth a combined $219,875.25.

The man monumental to the move, Warwick SES controller John Newley, said it was fantastic to get everything “under one roof”.

“We used to muster up in the headquarters, head off to the Yangan Rd depot and then go,” he said.

“Now it is so much quicker when and we come home at midnight, we’re not spending three-quarters of an hour in reverse.”

Mayor Vic Pennisi said the relocation wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless efforts of the local controller and his Warwick team.

“His dedication and the dedication of his team doesn’t go unnoticed,” Cr Pennisi said.

“It’s people like these guys that make sure our lives are as safe as can be possible, under difficult circumstances sometimes.

“They’re the type of people who form a community, not me or government.”

Cr Pennisi said the new facility would ensure our region’s rich motorsports and horse tourism could continue safely in the SES’s “good hands.”

Warwick SES controller John Newley with Minister for Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs Stirling Hinchliffe.

Mr Newley also hoped the new centre could boost and retain recruitment levels.

A couple who could attest to that were residents Janelle and Steve Martin.

After recently returning from Scotland, the SES was the first group the couple joined.

“We’ve done a lot of volunteer and charity work and this combines everything and is just a great way to give back to the community,” Steve said.

“Everybody here comes from something else and it’s incredible how much diversity and skill is in this wide group,” Janelle added.

The space was made possible with funding from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, Gambling Community Benefit Fund and the State Government’s for Queensland Program

In last year’s Stanthorpe fires, SES assisted with water tankers, turning around an aircraft every three minutes for 12 hours a day, six days straight.

It was this level of commitment Minister for Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs Sterling Hinchliffe, who was also in attendance, applauded and hoped to aid with the State Government’s commitment.

“This is a great way for the broad community to acknowledge and support you and say thank you for the amazing work, particularly in this region in recent times,” Mr Hinchliffe said.