Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Hero to everyone’: Rising baseball star killed in crash

by Nilsson Jones, Danielle O’Neal
22nd Feb 2021 5:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The teenager who tragically died in a crash at Bahrs Scrub over the weekend is being remembered as a beloved son, friend, and a talented young athlete.

Ashley Anderson, 17, a lover of baseball, recently represented Queensland in their under-18's showcase as a catcher.

Tributes are flowing on social media for the Beenleigh teenager who is being remembered as a hardworking and caring young man.

"He was just an amazing guy, hero to everyone and is a role model in every circumstance. Just the best person," friend AJ Williams told The Courier-Mail.

 

Ashley Anderson, 17, tragically died in a crash at Bahrs Scrub over the weekend. Picture: Instagram
Ashley Anderson, 17, tragically died in a crash at Bahrs Scrub over the weekend. Picture: Instagram

 

Schoolfriend Kaea Leach said Ashley was "a beacon of life and joy" who would forever be in the hearts of his mates.

"Ash was the most lovely, humble and down to earth guy. Really genuine and put people before himself," he said.

"He's been my brother for years now.

"Everyone truly misses him dearly, he was a beacon of life and joy."

Brayden Coughlan, a long-time friend and teammate on the footy field said he will cherish

extremely fond memories of playing league together and the friendship they shared.

"Ash is the most kind and caring man this world will ever see," he said.

 

 

Ashley Anderson represented Queensland in under-18s baseball.
Ashley Anderson represented Queensland in under-18s baseball.

 

"He pushed me to become a better man on and off the field. I will love and remember you until the day I die."

The two-vehicle crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning along Beaudesert Beenleigh Road.

Ashley was initially trapped inside the car, before being taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he passed away several hours later.

Originally published as 'Hero to everyone': Rising baseball star killed in crash

More Stories

bahrs scrub baseball star crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Initials kickstart six-year mission to remember war heroes

        Premium Content Initials kickstart six-year mission to remember war heroes

        News LEST WE FORGET: A painstaking journey to immortalise Stanthorpe’s WWI soldiers has been brought into the digital age.

        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Planned changes to Messenger could stop child abuse reports: Dutton

        Calls to unmask repeat DV offenders

        Premium Content Calls to unmask repeat DV offenders

        Crime Victims and families call for repeat DV offenders to be unmasked

        ‘He nailed the door shut’: mum killed as children watched

        Premium Content ‘He nailed the door shut’: mum killed as children watched

        Crime Family of slain mum Rachel call for community to join DV fight