Crime

Hero rescues crying kids from hot car

25th Feb 2020 5:11 AM

 

A man has been hailed a hero after rescuing two young children from a hot car, where their father appeared to have passed out behind the wheel.

The man, from Kalkallo north of Melbourne, said he heard the children crying two-and-a-half hours after noticing their car outside his house on Sunday.

When he went outside to investigate, he said he found the driver slumped over the wheel.

"There was a male driver in the driver's seat passed out. He was breathing. I tried to wake him up but he wasn't responding to me," the man later told 3AW.

"The kids were in pretty bad condition because the aircon wasn't on."

The man, who said his name was Dupinder, said the eldest of the two children looked about 3 years old, while the younger looked about one-and-a-half.

"They looked in pretty bad condition," he said.

 

Dupinder said he found the children trapped in the car. Picture: Thinkstock
Dupinder said he found the children trapped in the car. Picture: Thinkstock

After calling emergency services, Dupinder said he and his wife took the children inside to give them water and orange juice.

"I have a three-year-old so I took them to the toys room and they were playing," he said.

Temperatures had reached up to 34C north of Melbourne that day, and ambulance workers said it was lucky the children were rescued when they were.

"The ambulance people were saying that if no-one went to the car, another 20 to 25 minutes they would be fully dehydrated and they wouldn't be able to cry after that," Dupinder said.

When police took the driver out of the car, he was walking and talking. He was then arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

