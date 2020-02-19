Hero burned trying to save family from fire

Hero tried to save Brisbane family who died when their car went up in flames. Picture: John Gass/AAP

An unknown man tried to intervene after a car burst into flames on a Brisbane street, killing a dad and his three children.

Ex-rugby league player, Rowan Baxter, and his three children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey died when their car went up in flames on Raven St in Camp Hill, in what has been described as a "horrific incident".

The children's mother, Hannah Baxter, suffered severe burns and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Another man was taken to hospital with burns after he reportedly tried to help the family escape from the burning car.

The man reportedly rushed to the car to try and free the family trapped inside. Picture: John Gass/AAP

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Adrian Tong said the man "tried his best" to help.

"Somebody did step in to try and help that was close by," Mr Tong told reporters at the scene.

"I think he tried his best to get to the car."

As a result the man had to be taken to hospital and treated for minor burns to his upper body and face.

Ms Baxter was also taken to hospital with "severe burns to a significant part of her body".

A neighbour told The Courier Mail he witnessed a man rush across the road to try and help Ms Baxter when she emerged from the burning car.

The man was reportedly outside washing his car when the incident happened and was seen running over to the mum with a bucket and hose as she rolled on the ground in flames.

Hannah Baxter and Rowan Baxter with kids Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey Picture: Facebook

One neighbour reportedly tried to hose down Mx Baxter after she emerged from the car. Picture: Facebook

The neighbour told the publication the man hosed down Ms Baxter in an attempt to help.

Mr Tong said the situation was very confronting for the first ambulance crews that arrived on the scene.

"We did all we could but it was confronting. The first couple of crews that got to the scene were confronted with some deceased people," he told reporters.

"They quickly moved on to the people that needed treatment."

Neighbours reported hearing multiple explosions and seeing the car engulfed in flames just before 8.30am.

"On arrival, police and emergency services have identified five people that were involved in the fire inside the vehicle. I can confirm that we have three deceased children under the age of 10 in the vehicle," Detective Inspector Mark Thompson told reporters at the scene.

Flowers, doll and a note left at the house of the victims of a fatal car fire. Picture: Liam Kidston

"We have another deceased adult male who was known to the children, and we also have a victim suffering extensive injuries that are also known to the children and the adult male."

Police will not comment on how the fire started.

"How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment, so for us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it's inappropriate at this stage," he said.

"I've seen some horrific scenes - this is up there with some of the best of them.

"It's a terrible thing to be presented with."