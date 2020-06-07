HELPING HAND: Lifeline plead for donations

WITH more than 500 people currently homeless across the region, Darling Downs Lifeline has stepped in to support those in a time of need.

As the pandemic continues to create financial burdens, a Darling Downs Lifeline spokesman said more people than ever are at risk of homelessness.

“As a result of the pandemic there are currently 17 people housed in local motels who will need to be relocated before September.”

As a result, the inaugural House and Home Appeal has been created to assist those struggling find and furnish a new home.

“Your donation to the appeal will help us to turn a house into a home. With every item purchased we will be one step closer to helping someone in temporary housing or living on the street find a home – in some instances for the first time in many years.”

Darling Downs Lifeline has set the goal to raise $5000, allowing the purchase of essential household items and establishment of up to five homes.

“Every dollar donated will purchase items such as fridges, washing machines, bed frames, mattresses and other household items,” the spokesman said.

“We will be able to purchase items that have not been donated to help change the lives of people experiencing homelessness.

“We are committed to assisting these individuals and to ensuring they have the necessary items they require to establish their new home.”