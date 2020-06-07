Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lifeline Darling Downs and Southwest CEO Derek Tuffield.
Lifeline Darling Downs and Southwest CEO Derek Tuffield.
News

HELPING HAND: Lifeline plead for donations

Saavanah Bourke
7th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH more than 500 people currently homeless across the region, Darling Downs Lifeline has stepped in to support those in a time of need.

As the pandemic continues to create financial burdens, a Darling Downs Lifeline spokesman said more people than ever are at risk of homelessness.

“As a result of the pandemic there are currently 17 people housed in local motels who will need to be relocated before September.”

As a result, the inaugural House and Home Appeal has been created to assist those struggling find and furnish a new home.

“Your donation to the appeal will help us to turn a house into a home. With every item purchased we will be one step closer to helping someone in temporary housing or living on the street find a home – in some instances for the first time in many years.”

Darling Downs Lifeline has set the goal to raise $5000, allowing the purchase of essential household items and establishment of up to five homes.

“Every dollar donated will purchase items such as fridges, washing machines, bed frames, mattresses and other household items,” the spokesman said.

“We will be able to purchase items that have not been donated to help change the lives of people experiencing homelessness.

“We are committed to assisting these individuals and to ensuring they have the necessary items they require to establish their new home.”

helping the homeless homelessness australia lifeline darling downs and south west
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT SHOT: Club to receive funding for new courts

        premium_icon GREAT SHOT: Club to receive funding for new courts

        News The clubs members have welcomed funding with open arms.

        COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News Everything you need to know about what’s been happening in council chambers.

        ‘Some potential’: Mixed response over housing package

        premium_icon ‘Some potential’: Mixed response over housing package

        News The latest cash boost announced to stimulate the building industry has received...

        Mayor humbled by governor’s pledge of crisis support

        premium_icon Mayor humbled by governor’s pledge of crisis support

        Council News Governor of Queensland meets with Southern Downs Mayor to discuss effect of...