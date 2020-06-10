Menu
ROAD TO RECOVERY: Ridgemill Estate owners Martin Cooper and Michelle Feenan.
News

HELPING HAND: Government offers counselling for recovery

Saavanah Bourke
10th Jun 2020 9:01 AM
FREE and confidential counselling is the lifeline Granite Belt small business owners will have access to after the Australian Government announced more than $4.7 million in funding to help regional tourism operators get back on their feet post-pandemic.

The funding is part of the government’s $1 billion relief and recovery fund, designed to deliver targeted assistance to regions, communities and industry sectors that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Granite Belt Wine Tourism president Martin Cooper said the funding will definitely be beneficial to the region’s wine industry.

“All of the wineries struggled,” Mr Cooper said.

“None of our wineries here are big on an Australian scale – they are all quite small.”

He said the impacts were felt by majority and funding will help to steer those who remain unsure in the right direction.

“For those who don’t have an accountant, any assistance relatively financial would be extremely useful.”

Mr Cooper said it wont just be the wineries to benefit from this.

“We had some businesses, not just wineries, accommodation areas as well they didn’t take up JobKeeper because they didn’t think they were eligible – when in fact they were. Any financial advice for those people would be much appreciated I’m sure,” he said.

“It’s great that the advice is there and those struggling should definitely use it to their advantage.”

Minister for agriculture, drought and emergency management David Littleproud said it’s the news small business operators needed, as they now juggle recovery from fires, drought and coronavirus.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our regional communities,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This measure is designed to ensure that businesses remain resilient through the COVID-19 downturn and are able to rebound when normal trading conditions resume.”

Minister for small and family business Michaelia Cash said don’t be too proud, if you need assistance, come forward.

“I encourage all small business owners to reach out and take advantage of the range of initiatives on offer to assist them,” she said.

Stanthorpe Border Post

