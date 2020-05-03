Helping hand: Find out how the Border Post can support you

RESTRICTIONS are easing and confirmed cases of COVID-19 are dwindling but there still remains a long road ahead.

Businesses across the Granite Belt have felt the harsh pinch brought on by the pandemic, as many tread water.

The government’s regulations have had a devastating impact on tourism and small business, leaving much to do before a return to normality can begin.

For close to 150 year’s the Stanthorpe Border Post has been an integral part of the community.

Our role to support businesses getting back on their feet has never been more important according to News Corp Regional General Manager Rohan Gosstray.

“We think it’s really important to work with Stanthorpe local businesses and the council to try and get some activity back into the commercial sector of the town,” Mr Gosstray said.

“We certainly need it and we’re certainly trying to do everything we can to help drive that commercial activity and make things start to move again.”

Rohan Gosstray, News Corp Regional General Manager.

The Border Post is there to tell the stories of Stanthorpe, but just as important, the Granite Belt’s own newspaper want to make it more accessible to advertise your business.

That’s why Mr Gosstray, alongside Border Post Media Sales Manager Maree Quinn, are working on plans to reduce costs of advertising for everyone.

“Stanthorpe has had a trilogy of challenges, “ Mr Gosstray said.

“From fires to drought to COVID-19 and we want to see the town get back on its feet and do as well as it should.

“We’ve got some really attractive advertising packages to help businesses promote themselves, both editorially and through advertising.

FRESH FACE: The Border Post's new media sales manager, Maree Quinn.

“Maree Quinn will be working with as many local companies as she can to develop the messages that need to get out and start to really activate their operations,” he said.

Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker said it will be a whole-of-community effort to get things going again.

“While the wider community has rallied around the businesses by supporting them where they can through this COVID-19 disaster, we’re going to need to continue to doing that and singing long and loud what a wonderful place the Granite Belt is to come and visit,” Mr Parker said.

“It has been one hit after another, after another, after another and there’s been no reprieve.

“All of the business people and all of the wider community have done a great job supporting each other up to this point and we just need to keep sustaining that for a while to come,” he said.

To find out how the Border Post can support your business phone Maree Quinn on 4685 5920 or email maree.quinn@borderpost.com.au