Help in hard times, learning new skills in good company

THANKS to Stanthorpe RSL Sponsorship Funding, 16 ladies, mostly members of the Stanthorpe Quart Pot Quilters, a local quilting and craft group, enjoyed a day learning a new patchwork pattern under the expert tutoring of Mrs Fran Bulmer of Tenterfield.

Joining in a group activity can often help build resilience to strengthen people in ‘tough times’, and gives a feeling of community, and something enjoyable to do together in these times of fires, droughts and financial hardship.

The group made the most of this wonderful opportunity given by the RSL Sponsorship to relieve some of the tension and concerns lately experienced by the ongoing drought and severe water restrictions. Working together helped everyone relax and enjoy companionship and friendship in a stress free environment.

The great space at Artworks at the Stanthorpe railway precinct proved to be an ideal working environment.

The Quart Pot Quilters are huge supporters of the Stanthorpe Agricultural Show and a marvellous display in the Stitchcraft Section always attracts much attention. The group meets on Wednesday mornings at the Baptist Church Hall and on the 2nd and 4th Sundays at the Granite Belt Neighbourhood Centre in Corundum St, and is open to everyone who has an interest in handcraft, in particular patchwork, quilting and embroidery. More information can be obtained by phoning the President, Mrs Denise Hilton 4681 1627.

Quart Pot Quilters are also keen supporters of the “Biggest Morning Tea”. Every year the group holds a morning tea to assist in raising funds for the Cancer Foundation and an annual amount of approximately $2000 is usually donated.