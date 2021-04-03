Menu
MOUNT COOLON: Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Helicopters tasked to Whitsunday crash involving five kids

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
3rd Apr 2021 3:12 PM
Emergency services including two rescue helicopters are responding to a traffic crash in the Whitsunday region involving up to five children.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics and helicopters were called to reports of a single vehicle crash near Bowen Developmental Road and Illamatha Road at Mount Coolon about 1.24pm.

She said initial reports suggested there were six people in the car, with five of these being children of unknown ages.

"Everyone at the scene is stable," the spokeswoman said.

More to come.

emergency services mount coolon mount coolon crash whitsunday crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

