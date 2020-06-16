Hefty fines failing to deter drivers

HIGH ALERT: 27,490 Queensland drivers have been busted on their mobile phones within the past two years.

THE RACQ is calling for a trial on phone detection cameras to start as soon as possible, after new figures showed a staggering number of drivers had been caught using their phones behind the wheel.

The data provided by the Department of Transport and Main Roads revealed 27,490 motorists were busted using a handheld device while driving in Queensland during 2018 and 2019, with 3483 of those fines handed out in the Southern region alone.

But Stanthorpe Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said it was not an issue the district faced.

“It’s not something we generally see in the Stanthorpe area,” Sgt Brady said.

“Maybe one here and there but that is about it.”

RACQ’s Lauren Ritchie said the data recorded over the two-year period was a contributor toward the introduction of tough new penalties.

“This is one of the reasons harsher fines were needed and the trial of mobile phone cameras was introduced,” Ms Ritchie said.

“The mobile phone cameras were due to be rolled out in April but delayed due to coronavirus.

“But now that the police have returned to regular enforcement we believe it’s time the planned trial got under way.”

She said, alarmingly, 576 Queensland drivers were also given double demerit points for two or more mobile phone offences within a 12-month period in 2018-2019.

“Now if you’re caught using your mobile phone illegally you will be fined $1000, and if caught twice in one year you’ll lose your licence,” she said.

“We’re hoping the risk of a hefty fine and losing four demerit points and your licence, coupled with the right enforcement from police will change the behaviour of some motorists.

“We encourage every motorist to set their phone to Do Not Disturb before hitting the road and take responsibility for their actions beyond the wheel.”