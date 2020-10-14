Menu
Police are investigating after an alleged shotting at Margate today. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Crime

Heavily armed police chase shooting suspect through backyards

by Kara Sonter, Elise Williams, Erin Smith
14th Oct 2020 4:34 PM
A man is in a critical condition following an alleged shooting north of Brisbane today.

Police were called after the man arrived at Redcliffe Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, following the alleged incident at Margate this morning.

A crime scene was declared at an address on Dodds St, Margate about 1pm and it is understood a secondary crime scene was established at a car at another location.

Police are appealing for anyone who may recognised a dark Mazda 6 to make contact.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may recognise the vehicle pictured, described as a dark coloured Mazda, to make contact following an alleged shooting in Margate.
A 44-year-old man has been taken into police custody following the alleged shooting.

It's understood the man was arrested by police after midday exiting a Margate home.

Meanwhile, residents have reported heavily armed police near Victoria Avenue, Chatham St and Hale St this afternoon.

One resident said locals had been told by police to stay inside their homes as police chased a man.

The Margate resident said their usually quiet street, north of Brisbane, was turned "a little bit crazy" this morning when armed police rolled in after a alleged shooting.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said she was standing on her driveway at about 11.30am when multiple police cars pulled in, lights on.

"Heavily armed police jumped out with their rifles and my neighbour yelled out, 'he has run through the backyard'," she said.

"The man had seen the police cars pull into the street and then bolted down the nearest driveway and scaled the six-foot fence and onto Chatham St."

She said the police told us to go inside and lock our doors.

"It was weirdly silent."

The witness said the police were "amazing", "they were just so calm".

Police have also appealed to anyone who may have seen a motorbike, which left Dodds St around 1pm.

