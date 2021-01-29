Shattered family share ‘unbearable’ pain

KATE Leadbetter and Matthew Field were preparing to welcome a baby boy, Miles, into the world.

In a pre-recorded statement, released by police today, the family revealed Kate and Matthew had created a nursery in recent months for the child.

"We are grief-stricken that they never got to experience the birth of their baby boy who we discovered in recent weeks was to be named Miles," a family spokesman said.

The families of Kate Leadbetter and Matty Fields have issued a video statement about their loss. Supplied.

"There is a nursery created by Kate and Matt with joy and love and anticipation that our little grandson Miles will never occupy.

"To our wonderful families and friends, we know you are with us and hurt just as we are hurting. Our lives have been shattered.

"To have lost three cherished members of our families in such a senseless and sudden way is beyond our comprehension. For us to sit here today without our beautiful son Matt and our darling daughter Kate is unbearable."

Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter were killed in Alexandra Hills while walking their dogs.

The group - made up of Matthew's parents, Kate's parents and Kate's step-parents - acknowledged their pain was "not unique" and thanked emergency services for everything they have done.

"Many families unfortunately know all too well how we have felt since Tuesday afternoon," the spokesman said.

"Often their losses do not receive the same widespread sympathy that helps sustain us now.

All children are precious and wonderful in the eyes of their families but Matt and Kate were truly great human beings. Talented and funny and such good company, at the happiest point in their lives, about to embark on the thrilling adventure of parenthood.

"We were so looking forward to sharing that adventure with them. Kate, Matt and little Miles, we love you. We miss you. We are forever heartbroken."

The intersection where Kate Leadbetter, 31, and partner Matty Field, 37 were fatally struck is filled with flowers and presents from the public. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

Originally published as Heartbroken: Shattered family share 'unbearable' pain