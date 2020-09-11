Heartbreaking: ‘Qld Govt is destroying my life’

A young woman has written a heartbreaking letter to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, after being told she will not be allowed out of hotel quarantine to attend her father's funeral.

This is the full letter:

Dear Premier

MY DAD IS DEAD & YOU MADE ME FIGHT TO SEE HIM, BUT IT WAS TOO LATE, AND NOW YOU

WON'T LET ME GO TO HIS FUNERAL OR SEE MY DEVASTATED 11 YEAR OLD SISTER

Just so you know, all of the following is being sent to every media outlet and social media platform I can find as you won't listen and your government is destroying my life. I have nothing else to do except do everything possible to spread to the public what you are doing to me and my little sister.

My father died on Wednesday 2 September and your government made me fight to get back into my home city to see him before he died, but sadly it was too late. Now you are preventing me (a 26 year old woman) from going to view his body, which is a very important tradition for me, and also preventing me from going to his funeral this Thursday, even though I am in Brisbane in hotel quarantine and only a few kilometres away.

I came from virus-free Canberra, so the fact that I'm even in quarantine is beyond belief but the fact that I am being denied my basic human rights to care for my grief stricken mother and little 11-year-old sister enrages, disgusts and devastates me at the same time.

Sarah with her mum, dad and little sister. Picture: Supplied

Do you or your health "experts" know what effect this is having on my sister who is

only in grade 6 and who is starting high school next year? She JUST LOST HER DAD TO CANCER! You are preventing me from being with my 11-year-old sister, Isobel, who has just lost her father days ago, days before Father's Day. You are also stopping me being with my mother, who has just lost her husband.

We all need to be together - you have already done irreversible damage to me and my family by not letting me come back sooner or for as long as I want on my own terms, and it's only

getting worse.

My little sister is now without my support and I will never forgive you or "Glen" for this.

Here is what has happened so far, as hard as it is to type:

1. A man named "Glen" from your government wrote to me and implied that because I had already visited my dying dad twice in the last few months I was somehow being greedy by wanting to see him again one last time before he died. I have obviously kept these revolting letters, to show to whoever is interested (I'm sure a lot of people will be). Guess what? He's now dead and it's too late for that anyway so luckily you didn't just say yes immediately and let me see him. You have left a scar by making this so hard (impossible) and now stopping me from helping my little sister.

2. I applied to go to my dad's funeral which is on Thursday this week only a few kilometres away from my hotel prison, but "Glen" from your government phoned me (curiously not in writing - probably to hide the following) and told me I'm not even supposed to be in Queensland at all, because I was only allowed in to say goodbye to him while he was still alive, but it's too late that for that obviously (can you belief how dark and depressing and out of touch this is?) and I won't be allowed to go to my dad's funeral or be with my mum or little sister who is in PRIMARY SCHOOL after we have lost our dad. The way he said it was like he was getting a kick out of stopping a naughty little criminal from coming from Canberra to be with her little family as the only legitimate reason to be here is if her dad was still alive. Grief isn't important apparently. I grew up in Brisbane so I'm not

some disease-ridden southerner who isn't welcome here! Or at least that's what I thought.

3. I am now locked in a hotel (jail) in Brisbane that I have to pay for myself, devastated, having just lost my dad, worried beyond belief about what is going on with my mum and especially my shy and terrified little sister, only a few kilometres away, with some random agent of yours named "Glen" condescendingly sending me a message in writing that I don't deserve to see any of them or go to my dad's funeral. Even rapists and murderers don't have to pay for their own incarceration and I'm pretty sure they have more human rights than you're giving me! I'm a graduate nurse from Brisbane and I just lost my dad!!!!!!! If you can't see how DISGUSTING this is, then you're proving your approach is as horrible as most of the people I know are saying it is. Do you realise you aren't actually helping anyone by doing this? All you're doing is breaking an 11 year old girl's heart because I can't be with her. I'm a young woman, have studied nursing and have tried my whole life to HELP PEOPLE and this is exactly what you DON'T DO to people ESPECIALLY LITTLE KIDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

I imagine that the call I received from "Glen" (with no surname) today will have been recorded, so that recording will obviously be requested under the FOI laws, so when that's obtained I will be publishing that online so everyone knows what's actually going on under the so called "management" of this crisis.

At the end of the day, why can't a 26 year old woman see her mum & 11 year old sister to be together during a time of extreme grief? I can't figure it out.

Anyway, I know from multiple attempts to try to get out of jail to see my little sister and mum and go to my dad's funeral that you don't think it's very important so this is all I'm left with as I sit here paying out of my minuscule savings to serve my sentence.

Kind regards

Sarah

Originally published as Heartbreaking: 'Qld Govt is destroying my life'