Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Heart-warming engagement on the ice rink

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 7:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a winter wonderland on the ice skating rink for a Gladstone couple who got engaged last week.

Tye Baldwin proposed to Meg Osmond at the place where their relationship began.

"It was our first date," Mr Baldwin said. "It's just come to our one year."

Although the couple have only dated for a short time, it was easy to break the ice.

"She made me happy and she was everything I was wanting in a future fiance and wife," Mr Baldwin said.

Unlike some of the ice skaters, it hadn't slipped Miss Osmond's mind the couple had picked out a ring only a month or so ago.

"I didn't know when he was actually going to propose," she said.

The meaning behind the proposal was enough to melt her heart.

"I didn't think he even remembered it was on the same date as the 17th of December when we met the year before," she said.

 

As for the wedding, they're unlikely to go with ice skating.

"I picture a backyard wedding with friends and family, nothing too big or too exciting," Miss Osmond said.

engagement ice-skating rink love relationship
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        premium_icon Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        Environment Kieran O'Brien and Richard and Louise Linehan dig deep for drought, delivering $110,000 donations to hard-hit households.

        25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

        premium_icon 25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

        News The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting heavy rainfall over Christmas Eve and...

        Bid to show thanks to Southern Downs’ rural fireys

        premium_icon Bid to show thanks to Southern Downs’ rural fireys

        News A ONE off piece by this Violent Soho member is being auctioned up to give thanks...

        “I won’t turn anyone away”: Water group has busiest day

        premium_icon “I won’t turn anyone away”: Water group has busiest day

        News Why the Southern Downs Community Relief group have doubled their donations this...