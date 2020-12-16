‘Hear water everywhere’: Residents predict more flooding

FLOOD WATCH: Warwick Daily News reader Jessica Beck shares "just a snippet" of the flooding from Wednesday night.

FLOOD WATCH: Warwick Daily News reader Jessica Beck shares "just a snippet" of the flooding from Wednesday night.

RESIDENTS northeast of Killarney say torrential downpours and flooding are far from over after reports of a whopping deluge in parts of the Southern Downs overnight.

The Head resident Louise Brosnan reported a 180mm+ deluge came in just under hour and a half last night.

The Head flood 2020: Adjinbilly Rainforest Retreat Cabins owners captured this video of water flooding near Killarney.

At Adjinbilly Rainforest Retreat Cabins, Sue and Tony Hoopmann captured this fantastic footage of flooding.

This morning, the pair still remain cut off, surrounded by makeshift waterfalls and the sound of "rivulets running"

"We can't go anywhere," Mr Hoopmann said.

"Looking at it, it will rain again today and because The Gorge is just so wet, any rain just comes off the ground.

"Say we get another rainstorm, another inch, it will come straight up again.

"We're looking ahead to Christmas and starting to phone guests, saying it's extremely unlikely you'll be able to come.

"There's about a 40 per cent chance of rain everyday until the new year."

The Gorge floods 2020: Adjinbilly Rainforest Retreat Cabins owners Sue and Tony Hoopmann as flooding fills The Gorge

Bureau of Meteorology predicted a 70 per cent of further rainfall today.

The pair were driving home from Warwick yesterday when the flash flood almost caught them.

"We didn't expect it to rain because it came from the east," Mr Hoopman said.

"If you were driving through and didn't live here, you wouldn't know it could be flooded because the catchment area for the river isn't visible.

"But we knew water was coming, we just didn't know when.

"In a matter of probably minutes after we went through, the water would have come down."

Sporadic and surprise rainfall seems to the takeaway of the monster downpour.

Further down in Killarney resident John Towells said his gauge only filled by 2mm overnight.

"They had 170mm at the top in the mountain and no rain here at town," he said.

But for both men, the rain did not compare to the tragic passing of a 69-year-old Killarney farmer who was caught in the floodwaters moving cattle.

"The main thing is we're just coming to terms with the fact there's been a death," Mr Hoopmann said.

"That's the hardest thing to come to terms with.

"There's a picture of Killarney in your head and you can see the characters and one's now gone."