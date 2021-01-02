Health warning: FNQ told to boil water

TABLELANDS residents have been encouraged to warn neighbours to boil drinking water after a public health notice was posted for properties using the Millstream and Ravenshoe water schemes.

Both schemes are subject to high turbidity, or cloudiness, after extreme weather events, which renders chlorination ineffective.

Residents using the shemes have been urged to "boil water for consumption until further notice."

"We are working closely with Queensland Health (QH) to resolve the situation but the BWN will stay in effect until QH is confident there is no public health risk," a spokeswoman for TRC said.

"Consumption of unboiled water could lead to illness, especially for vulnerable people (e.g. very young, elderly and those with weak immune systems)."

She warned that residents in the Cassowary and Bellview areas would also need to conserve water.

"Recent rain has increased the turbidity of the water source for the Cassowary and Bellview areas, which means we are unable to adequately treat the water supply," the spokeswoman said.

"We have a limited amount of treated water in the reservoirs but residents must reduce consumption to avoid running out and being placed on a boil water notice."

Residents concerned that they may have been affected by contaminated water can contact 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84), their local doctor or closest hospital.

"Bring water to a boil by heating until a continuous and rapid stream of air-bubbles is produced from the bottom of a pan or kettle," the spokeswoman said.

"Kettles with automatic cut-off switches are suitable and variable temperature kettles should be set to boil. After heating, water must be allowed to cool before using it, and be stored in a clean, closed container for later use."

Boiled water should be used for the following:

drinking

brushing teeth

washing and preparing food or beverages

preparing baby formula

making ice

bathing babies and toddlers

Unboiled water may be used for:

showering and bathing (avoid getting water in your mouth)

washing dishes by hand or in a dishwasher

washing clothes

flushing toilets

Originally published as Health warning: Which residents must boil water