The decline in confirmed cases across the health region has shown promising signs some restrictions may be lifted in the coming weeks.
Health service warns against virus complacency

Saavanah Bourke
21st Apr 2020 2:30 PM
DESPITE the suggestion restrictions could be eased in coming weeks if the number of coronavirus cases continues to drop, residents are being warned against complacency.

“If we can keep this up over the coming weeks, I’m sure that will mean we’ll be able to make some changes and ease some of those restrictions on the population,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement on Monday.

But while the curve continues to flatten, Darling Downs Health is warning people not to forget about the risks.

“Lifting restrictions too early could cost lives,” a Darling Downs Health spokesman said.

“We need to keep up our current approach and ensure we can sustain these low numbers over a period of time before looking into lifting restrictions.”

When that time does come, the health service said not all of the current restrictions would be lifted at once.

“Any lifting of restrictions will be conducted in a phased approach,” the spokesman said.

“We will need to maintain some social distancing measures for many months to come to continue to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“We want everyone to continue playing their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.”

Out of the 42 confirmed cases in our health region, 25 patients have recovered, and the active cases are contained in Toowoomba.

Both the health region and the state confirmed no new confirmed cases yesterday, keeping the total of active cases in Queensland at 275.

“We’ll still be having people coming back from overseas and we’ve still got people in quarantine and unfortunately we have had some cases of people coming from interstate,” the spokesman said.

“But from our large population to have zero cases (yesterday) is well done.”

