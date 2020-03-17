‘Health paramount’: Centenary plans put on ice

Amiens State School students will be a little more sombre now after the school was forced to postpone its 100 year centenary celebration at the end of March.

Amiens State School students will be a little more sombre now after the school was forced to postpone its 100 year centenary celebration at the end of March.

AFTER two years of meticulous planning, Amiens State School centenary celebrations are no more.

The event, originally set for March 28, is not cancelled, but postponed to an as yet undecided date due to coronavirus concerns.

For school principal Dale Minchenton, it’s a devastating turn of events.

“Our Centenary Committee met at the first available opportunity yesterday evening where a plan to let everyone know of the postponement was developed and discussions around the time for the re-run,” Ms Minchenton said.

“Everyone understands the need to postpone, but everyone is very disappointed.

“After all the hard work of the elves and pixies, it is disappointing to have to postpone but our health is paramount.

“The re-run date isn’t yet tied down as yet we don’t have a sense of how long the pandemic emergency will last,” she said.

The Federal Government have stipulated that no mass gatherings of 500 people or more are to go ahead.

The Centenary Committee were predicting more than that 500.

“We were asked to review our forward activity schedule to minimise the need for large gatherings and postpone any that meet this criteria to assist containment of the virus,” Ms Minchenton said.

“Our centenary celebration hit all of the criteria with an expectation of over 800 attendees on the day.

“We have been planning the centenary for almost two years, with all plans made – caterers, publicity, merchandise, displays, invitations, as well as the hundreds of other guests and attendees – including past students Mrs Hazel Browne, enrolled 1935, now aged 95 years and Mr Sidney Paskins, enrolled 1935, now aged 93 years,” she said.

Governor of Queensland, Paul de Jersey, was also to attend.

All merchandise, as well as updates on a reorganised date can be found on the Amiens State School Centenary Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AmiensQld/