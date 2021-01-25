Menu
Australia suspends travel bubble with New Zealand
News

Health alert: Plea to get tested over NZ case fears

by Janelle Miles
25th Jan 2021 6:06 PM
Travellers who have arrived into Queensland from New Zealand since January 14 are being urged to get tested for the COVID-19 virus and to quarantine until they receive a negative result.

The public health alert comes as Australia will halt travel to and from New Zealand after a woman was infected with the highly contagious South African variant.

She had since visited "a number" of locations in New Zealand.

The woman is confirmed as having the highly contagious new South African variant of SARS-CoV-2. She is believed to have acquired the virus while in hotel quarantine.

Contact tracing is underway in New Zealand.

Queensland Health said: "We are urging anyone who has returned from New Zealand to get tested immediately, even if you do not have symptoms and to quarantine until you receive a negative result."

The alert includes anyone who has arrived into Queensland from New Zealand on green corridor flights.

People who are unsure if they need to get tested or to isolate should call 13 HEALTH.

For information about testing clinics: health.qld.gov.au

