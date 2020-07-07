‘He will ride with us’: Incredible tribute to firefighter

A beloved firefighter who died last year in an off-duty tragedy has been honoured in a legacy his family and colleagues hope could live on forever.

A BELOVED Cairns firefighter who died last year in an off-duty tragedy has been honoured with a plaque affixed to a new fire truck in a legacy his family hope could live on forever.

Father and grandfather Brant Jones, 58, died in November last year after falling and hitting his head at Behana Gorge, south of Cairns.

Members of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services formed a guard of honour at Brant Jones’ funeral. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

He had spent more than 12 years working at fire stations around Cairns, the past four at Cairns South station, and one of two new trucks which have arrived in the city will be emblazoned with his name.

"It just goes to show what kind of an impact he had," his daughter Stacey Ghietti said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Assistant Commissioner Adam Gwin said he hoped to create a tradition that the plaque would be transferred to a new local truck when the current one was eventually retired.

Brant Jones’ family members Ryan Ghietti, Kurt Hodgmen, Rylie Hodgman, Stacey Ghietti, Janelle Jones, Marcia O'Gorman, Toni Hodgman and Ross Hodgman with the plaque and truck. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

"Brant was one of those people that had an effect, he left a lasting impression on people," he said.

"His tragic passing actually had a great impact internally.

"This is a way of us saying thank you and recognising what he has done for the organisation and for the community."

The plaque has been fitted to one of Cairns’ new trucks to honour firefighter Brant Jones, who passed away while off duty in November. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

The second new truck will remain at Cairns station and joins a fleet of around 50 appliances in the Far North.

The region also received 10 new trailers primarily for use in rural areas.

