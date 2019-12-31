Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A major road is blocked after a house exploded in flames, severely injuring a man who was allegedly ‘experimenting with chemicals’ to make his own fireworks.
A major road is blocked after a house exploded in flames, severely injuring a man who was allegedly ‘experimenting with chemicals’ to make his own fireworks.
Breaking

‘He was screaming’: Man 'making fireworks' hurt in explosion

by Isabella Magee
31st Dec 2019 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A major road is blocked after a house exploded in flames at Chermside West this morning, severely injuring one person.

Police have set up a crime scene on Hamilton Road following an explosion involving 'unknown chemicals' at a private residence at 7.49am this morning.

It's alleged the man was "experimenting with chemicals" to "make his own fireworks".

Emergency crews believe it is likely he could lose his hand after he suffered significant burns to his hand and leg.

Currently there are five police, three fire trucks and one ambulance at the scene.

Critical care paramedics have taken the man to hospital in a serious condition.

A crime scene has been declared as police continue to investigate what caused the explosion.

A witness said she heard the bang and saw the man leave the home with emergency crews "screaming".

chemicals editors picks explosion fire fireworks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two vehicles collide on Stanthorpe's main street

        premium_icon Two vehicles collide on Stanthorpe's main street

        News Paramedics and firefighters are on the scene.

        Weather temperatures swelter as new year approaches

        Weather temperatures swelter as new year approaches

        News A weather forecast from the Bureau of Metereology as we prepare to head into 2020.

        The faces of 2019 Darling Downs road toll

        premium_icon The faces of 2019 Darling Downs road toll

        News 55 people killed on southern Queensland roads in 2019.

        The ‘new normal’ nightmare as fire seasons worsen on Downs

        premium_icon The ‘new normal’ nightmare as fire seasons worsen on Downs

        News FIREFIGHTERS and BOM recount horror of spring season, call for reinforcements.