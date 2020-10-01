Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘He asked her to kill him’: Woman on attempted murder charge

by Bianca Hrovat
1st Oct 2020 11:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police will allege that a Brisbane woman was faced with a heartbreaking choice when her elderly father revealed his suffering and pleaded for death.

Stephen Burden is a resident at the Regis Aged Care Service in Sandgate, where he receives full-time care for a severe form of Alzheimer's disease.

Police allege that when 45-year-old Rebecca Louise Burden visited her father on Saturday, September 26, he told her he didn't want to live any longer.

"He asked her to kill him, and so she allegedly put a small pillow over his face," police prosecutor Troy Newman told Sandgate Magistrates Court.

"But when he started kicking, she stopped.

"She ran out and immediately told an employee she'd just tried to (allegedly) suffocate her father."

Ms Burden, a government worker and mother-of-two from Brighton, waited two hours at the facility for the police to arrive, ultimately assisting them with her arrest later that evening, the court heard

She was charged with attempted murder, the maximum sentence for which is life in prison.

She appeared from custody via videolink at the Sandgate Magistrates Court this morning for a bail hearing.

The court heard it was likely the charge would be downgraded to suffocation.

Given that Ms Burden has no criminal history and the specific nature of the case, Magistrate Jennifer Batts determined she was not at risk of committing any offences if she was released on bail, under the condition she would cease all contact with her father.

The case was adjourned until Monday, November 30.

Originally published as 'He asked her to kill him': Daughter on attempted murder charge

More Stories

alzheimer's disease attempted murder charge editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Premium Content ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man was so ‘grossly intoxicated’ he had no memory of the incident.

        Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        Premium Content Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        News THE sewage of two Southern Downs towns are being tested for traces of COVID-19...

        BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        News A man in his 30s is being flown to hospital.

        FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        News The year has brought challenges some had never dreamed of, but it also brought many...