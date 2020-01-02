Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TIME RUNNING OUT: Hay buyers are being warned they need to act now to secure autumn supplies, with forecast suggesting the nation could run out of hay within months. Picture: ZOE PHILLIPS
TIME RUNNING OUT: Hay buyers are being warned they need to act now to secure autumn supplies, with forecast suggesting the nation could run out of hay within months. Picture: ZOE PHILLIPS
News

Hay growers warn country could ‘run out’ of fodder by Easter

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAY continues to be trucked to drought-stricken areas at a frantic pace, igniting concerns the country could exhaust its supplies within months.

Growers are warning without a fast turn around in the weather, autumn would bring with it a huge shortage.

Australian Fodder Industry Association CEO John McKew cautioned hay buyers that despite a bumper yield in parts of Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales, fodder supplies shouldn't be taken for granted.

"During spring, hay prices softened marginally but we've recently seen consecutive weeks of market stabilisation - an indicator that demand is meeting supply," Mr McKew said.

"There's still a lot of hay in Western and Central Victoria as well as South East South Australia, but all reports suggest it's being snapped up quickly by those in drought affected regions."

AFIA has also revised its market forecast and now anticipates a shortage of fodder by as early as March or April 2020, without a widespread and adequate autumn break.

Initial forecasts from the peak body estimated there would be enough hay to supply the nation until winter.

Mr McKew said the revision follows ongoing dry conditions and unprecedented northern market demand for southern hay, and warned now was the time to buy.

"If you require hay in autumn, act now to secure it," he said.

bushfires drought editors picks fodder hay bales hay supply livestock
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leyburn man airlifted to hospital after NYE rollover

        premium_icon Leyburn man airlifted to hospital after NYE rollover

        News SCARY end to 2019 for one man with suspected spinal injuries.

        Money and jobs on the way, says Littleproud

        premium_icon Money and jobs on the way, says Littleproud

        News Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud announces what he’ll be pushing for...

        Dog deaths at record low after innovative plan pays off

        premium_icon Dog deaths at record low after innovative plan pays off

        Pets & Animals Horrible conditions forced this pound to become more humane.

        Game-changing infrastructure on the way, says Lister

        premium_icon Game-changing infrastructure on the way, says Lister

        News As 2019 draws to a close, the Southern Downs State Member reveals what he’ll be...