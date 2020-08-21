Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Whales breaching off the Mackay coast as they swam past Lamberts Lookout on Sunday. Picture: Rae Wilson
Whales breaching off the Mackay coast as they swam past Lamberts Lookout on Sunday. Picture: Rae Wilson
Pets & Animals

Having a whale of a time off Lamberts Lookout

Rae Wilson
, rae.wilson@news.com.au
21st Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT doesn't matter how many times you see a whale breach the ocean's surface, it is a magical experience.

It's hard to say how many of these majestic creatures cruised past Lamberts Lookout over lunch time on Sunday but there were dozens of onlookers capturing each moment they came up to breathe on their phones and cameras.

More stories:

WATCH: What it's like to swim with whale sharks

Shark feeding frenzy caught on camera

SEX TAPE: Amorous pair busted in man's shed

Snakes battle it out on Blacks Beach

One pair made their way from just in front of the ships lining up for Hay Point and Dalrymple Bay all the way past St Bees and Keswick Island towards the Whitsundays.

There was a lot of tail and pectoral slapping, much to the delight of the crowd.

It's hard to capture them so far off shore without a long lens but here's a few snapshots as they went past.

 

Photos
View Gallery
lamberts beach lamberts beach lookout mackay travel whales whale watching whatson
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Looking better than it has’: Farmers hopeful for La Niña

        Premium Content ‘Looking better than it has’: Farmers hopeful for La Niña

        Rural Experts say there is 70 per cent chance of a wet season, with hopes high for ‘drought-breaking’ rain in Stanthorpe.

        Mum imprisoned in squalor lashes out after losing children

        Premium Content Mum imprisoned in squalor lashes out after losing children

        News The court heard the Stanthorpe woman and her children had been locked up in ‘pigsty...

        ROADWORKS: Traffic disruptions for Stanthorpe motorists

        Premium Content ROADWORKS: Traffic disruptions for Stanthorpe motorists

        Information Closures, delays and hazards. Here is your full list of traffic conditions around...

        DIVING IN: Swimming Club sets first meet for 2020

        Premium Content DIVING IN: Swimming Club sets first meet for 2020

        Sport The pool deck will be bustling with action as Stanthorpe swimmers vie for all...