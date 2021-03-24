Menu
Tyneal Triffett pleaded guilty to drug driving in the Gladstone Magistrates Court before Magistrate Bevan Manthey.
Crime

‘Haven’t touched drugs in years’: Words before positive test

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
23rd Mar 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 24th Mar 2021 6:20 AM
A Calliope woman told police she had not touched drugs in years before returning a positive result.

Tyneal Margaret Triffett, 32, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Triffett's case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

Police were conducting static patrols on the Dawson Hwy, Calliope, On Saturday, January 30, at 9.35am, when they intercepted a Holden dual cab for a random drug test.

Police spoke to the driver, who identified herself as Triffett.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

When questioned, Triffett said she had not consumed illegal drugs for years and she had no reason for driving, besides going to see her friend in Calliope.

However, tests revealed Triffett had MDMA in her system.

Triffett's duty lawyer said her client went out with friends in the days prior to being intercepted and had forgotten she consumed a single pill of MDMA.

Mr Manthey fined Triffett $400 and suspended her from driving for one month with a conviction recorded.

