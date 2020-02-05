Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A three-metre Olive python was found eating a whole cat in a residential front yard. Picture: Supplied/Facebook
A three-metre Olive python was found eating a whole cat in a residential front yard. Picture: Supplied/Facebook
Pets & Animals

Giant python devours cat, takes break in front yard

by NATASHA EMECK, natasha.emeck@news.com.au
5th Feb 2020 6:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY was horrified to witness a huge python taking a break from devouring a full-grown cat in their front yard.

Resident Beck White said the three-metre Olive python was seen eating a full-grown cat whole, before it took a break in her front garden to digest the poor puss on Saturday.

"By the huge bulge in his stomach you could tell he (the snake) was stuffed - I think he was taking a nap when I found him," she said.

Reedy's Reptiles owner and snake catcher David Reed was called in to retrieve the portly python.

"What's really weird is that on the same day I retrieved this snake I was told about another snake eating a baby lamb not far away," he said.

"We're finding a lot more bigger pythons in town.

"It's so dry out here in Katherine, the snakes are coming in closer to where the food is, looking for an easy meal.

"They're also very active at night during this time of year."

Mr Reed later released the satisfied snake out bush.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
cat editors picks python

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Craft enthusiast caters to brides worldwide

        premium_icon Craft enthusiast caters to brides worldwide

        News This Granite Belt crafter now helps brides all over the world

        Ute theft ends in burn out over the border

        premium_icon Ute theft ends in burn out over the border

        News Southern Downs couple return home to find missing LandCruiser.

        The don’t-miss event for Granite Belt rev heads

        premium_icon The don’t-miss event for Granite Belt rev heads

        News Here’s your opportunity to support Applethorpe State School’s biggest fundraiser of...

        Mother Nature causing havoc to bat population

        premium_icon Mother Nature causing havoc to bat population

        News Drought and bushfires reduce flying fox numbers.