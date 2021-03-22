Harry’s heartbreaking new statement

Prince Harry has written a heartfelt and insightful foreword to a book aimed at children who lost a parent during the COVID-19 pandemic - saying the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997 "left a huge hole inside of him".

The book, Hospital By The Hill, by Chris Connaughton and illustrated by Fay Troote, is the story of a child whose mother had worked at a hospital during the pandemic and died.

Prince Harry has written of feeling ‘a huge hole’ after his mother died. Picture: Screengrab

In the foreword, obtained by People, Harry, who lost his mother at age 12, writes:

"When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn't want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support. We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true."

Diana Princess Of Wales, Harry and William. Picture: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

Harry adds: "Now, I never met them, but I know this person was special to you, and they were someone incredibly kind, caring and loving because of where they chose to work. Helping others is one of the most important jobs anyone can ever do.

"You may feel alone, you may feel sad, you may feel angry, you may feel bad. This feeling will pass. And I will make a promise to you - you will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel.

"I hope this book helps remind you of just how special your parent or loved one was. And how special you are too."

The book is being given out for free to children in England who have lost a loved one during the pandemic.

