Harry Styles makes call on Aussie tour

Harry Styles has formally postponed his concert tour of Australia and New Zealand, which was initially slated to kick off in Sydney on November 20.

"Everyone's health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice," Styles said in a series of tweets early this morning (AEST time).

"I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can't wait to see you all on the road as soon as it's safe to do so."

Styles was set to play shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. An Auckland date on November 23 has also been postponed.

Last weekend, Ticketek caused an online furore after insisting the tour would go ahead, despite the coronavirus pandemic and Australia's current international and state border restrictions.

"The Harry Styles Australia & New Zealand tour is proceeding as planned and we are excited to welcome everyone to the events in November and December," Ticketek announced.

"In the event of a cancellation, exchanges and refunds will be processed according to AU/NZ consumer law."

Fans vented anger and frustration on social media and Ticketek responded by saying they were "urgently seeking clarification" from the tour's promoter, Live Nation Australia, about the status of the tour.

The Former One Direction star was scheduled to embark on a world tour in just over two weeks, kicking off with dates in Mexico.

The tour was scheduled to come to Australia in late November, with Styles booked to play multiple arena dates - including two sold-out nights at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena, which has a capacity of more than 14,000 people.

There has been no announcement as yet from Ticketek or Live Nation Australia regarding refunds.

HARRY STYLES' POSTPONED AUSTRALIAN & NZ TOUR DATES

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21

Spark Arena, Auckland

Monday, November 23

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wednesday, November 25 and Thursday, November 26

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29

RAC Arena, Perth

Wednesday, December 02

