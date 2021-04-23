Harry speaks for first time since funeral

Prince Harry has spoken for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral, lending his voice to a charitable campaign video where he paid tribute to his grandfather.

The 36-year-old, who returned to the UK for the first time in more than a year for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service on Saturday, is heard narrating an African Parks video, in recognition of Earth Day.

The non-for-profit conservation organisation, of which Harry is president, released their Hope Starts Here video, with Harry heard talking about the importance of biodiversity in African communities.

Harry released a press statement alongside the video, where he honoured Philip - also a fierce conservationist.

Prince Philip and Prince Harry were thought to be very close. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energised to continue doing my part in this legacy," Harry said.

Watch the full video here to find Hope this Earth Day. Thank you from African Parks and Prince Harry https://t.co/oUrv0NDSP3pic.twitter.com/tnCl5yIoMc — African Parks (@AfricanParks) April 22, 2021

"As we now begin to move towards an era of global recovery and regeneration, it's critical that we continue to look at the strengthening and protecting of biodiversity, not just as a value we hold - but as a responsibility that is vital to our way of life."

Harry flew back to the US on Tuesday to be with his pregnant wife Meghan Markle, just a day before the Queen's 95th birthday.

He spent nine days in the UK, which was his first time he'd been back home since he and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

It is expected Harry will return to the UK in July to stand by his brother Prince William at the unveiling of Princess Diana statue, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Africa has always held a close place in Harry's heart, with the prince having previously referred to it as his "second home".

When Meghan first came into his life in 2016, they spent their third date in Botswana and say this is where they fell in love.

They returned a year later for Meghan's 36th birthday, and later shared a rare photo of their trip which showed them equipping elephants with satellite collars.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in Botswana in 2017. Picture: Instagram @sussexroyal

Harry also chose a diamond from Botswana as the centrepiece of Meghan's engagement ring, which also features diamonds from Princess Diana's ring.

