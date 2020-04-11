Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint has announced he and his long-term partner, actress Georgia Groome, are expecting their first child.
Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint has announced he and his long-term partner, actress Georgia Groome, are expecting their first child.
Entertainment

Harry Potter star announces pregnancy news

by Carl Greenwood
11th Apr 2020 9:52 AM

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has announced he is expecting a baby with his long-term girlfriend, Georgia Groome.

The actor, 31, who is globally famous for playing Ron Weasley in the film adaptation of JK Rowling's novels, revealed the happy news via his publicist today.

A spokesman for the actor said: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."

Georgia showed off her baby bump on an outing for essentials earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram

From a while ago...

A post shared by Rupert Grint (@rupsg30) on

Rupert, who has a net worth of $50 million thanks to his role in all eight Harry Potter films, previously opened up about wanting children when he turned 30 in 2018.

He told the Guardian: "Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn't feel like I'm there yet and I don't know what the future holds.

Grint with his Harry Potter co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. All three landed their respective parts when they were only 10-years-old.
Grint with his Harry Potter co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. All three landed their respective parts when they were only 10-years-old.

"I'm just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.

"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron?

"It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

Georgia Groome is also an actor. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Georgia Groome is also an actor. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Georgia, 28, shot to fame in the romantic comedy Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging in 2008. The pair have been together since 2011 and keep a low profile.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Harry Potter star announces pregnancy

The pair have been an item since 2011. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The pair have been an item since 2011. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
georgia groome harry potter rupert grint

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New restrictions in play for learner drivers amid pandemic

        premium_icon New restrictions in play for learner drivers amid pandemic

        News Despite the closure of driving schools around the region, learner drivers are able to get behind the wheel under strict regulations.

        BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        premium_icon BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        News Police, defence force and transport and main roads officers watch over border 24...

        Stanthorpe vets prioritise protection of pets

        premium_icon Stanthorpe vets prioritise protection of pets

        News While our region’s veterinary practices have changed the way they operate, industry...

        Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        premium_icon Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        News Specialists are training Stanthorpe staff for a COVID-19 outbreak.