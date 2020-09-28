Harry and Meghan agree to Netflix reality show

Prince Harry and Meghan have agreed to be filmed for a fly-on-the-wall reality series.

It had been thought that a $150 million Netflix deal would have them work only behind the camera - but a source said Meghan wants the world to see the "real her".

They added: "It will be tasteful. They want to give people a glimpse into their lives."

The couple featured in a televised Time 100 special last week. Picture: Supplied

The TV deal comes after the Sussexes moved to the US following alleged media intrusion.

Former Suits actress Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, had said they wanted to "shine a light on people and causes around the world" through their next project, but it appears Netflix had other ideas - which the couple has agreed to.

A source said, "They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh.

"It will all be very tasteful, and not Katie Price and Peter Andre-style reality TV, but they want to give people a glimpse into their lives and see all the charity work they do."

Meghan and Harry’s reality show will be ‘tasteful’ a source said. Picture: Getty Images.

They will be followed for three months but it is not yet known if cameras will be allowed into their $20 million, nine-bedroom home in Montecito.

The source said: "Much of the docuseries will be about their philanthropy rather than what they get up to behind closed doors.

"But it will still be a fascinating insight and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her." However, Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "We were told they had gone to California for greater privacy so it all appears rather hypocritical.

"It is extraordinary. This is exactly what they said they wouldn't do.

"The more they talk about themselves the more people will want them to do just that and won't be interested in anything else they have to offer."

PR expert Mark Borkowski was more supportive.

He said: "Viewers will be interested to see what they are up to but there needs to be authenticity.

"They have laid out a grand plan and are fulfilling it. They are doing this all on their own terms. Their determination to have their voice heard sustains them."

He added: "The big hits on Netflix are ones based in reality so it makes sense.

"But this is something the royal family will find hard to stomach."

Netflix said: "The couple already have several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

"But we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time."

Netflix did not provide details on the ‘reality show’ Meghan and Harry have reportedly agreed to do. Picture: Getty Images.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently facing a backlash over their political meddling as their woke ways wind up the Americans.

They fled Britain six months ago, saying they felt unable to "thrive" before signing a Netflix mega-deal.

But they have now alienated "a large swathe" of America by ­charging into politics and backing Democrat Joe Biden.

They recently urged voters there to reject "hate speech" in a clear dig at Donald Trump.

That prompted the President to tweet that he was not "a fan" of Meghan - who on Wednesday appeared from her home by video on TV show America's Got Talent.

