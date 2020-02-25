Hanson shows how out of touch she is — again

PATHETIC Pauline has done it again - shooting her mouth off for a cheap headline grab, revealing not only her narcissism but her ignorance.

In saying "a lot of people are driven to this, to do these acts for one reason or another", as Senator Hanson did on national television, the only person who could possibly be in agreeance would be the blinkered Bettina Arndt, who has sold out her own sisters with her utterly shameful comments after the brutal killing of Hannah Clarke and her three children in Camp Hill last Wednesday.

Hannah Clarke and her children were murdered by Rowan Baxter.

Senator Hanson limply lamented also that the shocking act of domestic and family violence - in which Rowan Baxter doused his kids and estranged wife in petrol then set them alight - had "been in the news nearly every day". Like that's a bad thing?

Does she seriously think this atrocity should be put aside, forgotten, extinguished like the innocent lives Baxter stole?

Does she not see that by talking about change and why this must never happen again, the community and those in positions of power may actually help move towards a meaningful solution to why men are increasingly abusing women?

The point she failed to effectively make in all her bumbling words - and the only thing I can grant her - is that men are also victims of domestic and family violence.

This is a fact, and it's no less heinous.

But the statistics don't lie.

As White Ribbon Australia states, 95 per cent of all victims of violence, whether female or male, experience violence from a male perpetrator. That includes children and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

After my column in which I called for offenders who breach Domestic Violence Orders to be jailed, so many readers came forward with horrific stories.

Some were grandparents no longer able to see their grandchildren and whose sons had been abused by their wives, and others were desperate and broken women who felt they were able to share stories they'd told only a few in their inner circle.

What big mouths like Pauline Hanson are seemingly incapable of realising is that domestic and family violence is a multi-layered and deeply complex issue that arises from issues of power, control and, primarily, a fundamental lack of respect.

"Don't bastardise all men," she pleads, but who in any form of sensible discourse on this pressing social scourge is doing that?

There are many good men out there who treat people with kindness and with respect.

And we need more of them.

Polarising the debate with inflammatory language such as "bastardising all men" is unhelpful at best.

It should not be about "them" and "us" but about "we". How do we move forward?

This is a societal problem that demands a whole of community response, and Senator Hanson's comments yet again show how terribly out of touch she really is.