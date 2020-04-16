‘Hanging in there’: Footy ban extended

The Stanthorpe Gremlins are no closer to starting their season after a new directive from QRL.

HOPES of the Toowoomba Rugby League season starting any time soon have been dashed.

Queensland Rugby League issued a new directive this week, banning any games or training until at least June 1.

It was disappointing news for members of the Stanthorpe Gremlins, who compete in the TRL C Grade.

Club president Lindsay Adams said he was hopeful of at least squeezing in half a season.

“We’re just hanging on like everyone else,” Mr Adams said.

“The TRL and Warwick and District are keeping us in the loop when they do know stuff.”

Mr Adams said the TRL’s hierarchy had taken a short break from meetings, but hoped to learn more when they return next week.

“I’m sure we’ll hear from them when they know something.

“Obviously we’re keen to work something out for this year so we can give the kids some footy.

“The issue is keeping everyone motivated,” he said.

The decision to extend the ban was made in consultation with the QRL’s chief medical officer, who advised the updated measures for the rugby league fraternity was in line with government initiatives to limit community transmission.

Even if they were to get the all clear on June 1, Mr Adams said they’d need to train before getting back on the paddock.

“Realistically I think everyone knows we’d need at least 3-4 weeks of training.

“We don’t want to start chucking kids out there straight away as they’ll end up injured.

“We’re all still keen to do something.

“The optimist in me is hopeful of half a season. In reality, it’s looking less likely.

“If the NRL gets up and going again the end of May then we may be in luck,” he said.