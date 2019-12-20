Hampers help spread Christmas cheer

GENEROSITY: The team from Best Employment – Penelope Weatherall, Kelvin Waugh, Sharon Harding, Kylee Mochrie, Melissa Harris and Matthew Quinn.

GENEROSITY: The team from Best Employment – Penelope Weatherall, Kelvin Waugh, Sharon Harding, Kylee Mochrie, Melissa Harris and Matthew Quinn.

THE team at Best Employment in Stanthorpe are doing their part to help people in need this holiday season, donating 13 hampers full of Christmas goodies.

Senior job coach Kylee Mochrie said the hampers were made possible thanks to the employees at Best Employment and the generosity of the community.

“We wanted to help disadvantaged people in our community,” Ms Mochrie said.

“They’re not just going to Best Employment jobseekers, they are going to families all over the region.”

Pairing up with Granite Belt Water Relief, the hampers were distributed to those who needed them the most.

“As a team in our office we all got together and decided that we wanted to challenge ourselves and set a goal of getting 10 hampers together,” performance manager Penelope Weatherall said.

Clearing that goal, the team organised 13 hampers for families around the region in need as well as one bonus hamper that went to Best Employment’s ‘jobseeker of the year’.

“We have eggs, ham and a box of water that goes with the hampers too,” Ms Mochrie said.

“We are a not-for-profit organisation and we love to help those who are most disadvantaged,” Ms Weatherall said.

A generous donation was also made by the Best Employment team in Toowoomba, who decided to forgo Secret Santa this year and instead donate the money to Granite Belt Water Relief.

“We didn’t want them to be the grocery type hampers. We wanted them to be things that people wouldn’t ordinarily buy and that they would usually go without,” Ms Mochrie said.