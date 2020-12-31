Haircuts you’ll soon be obsessed with

2020 is almost over – finally! And with a new year comes a chance for a fresh new look. Here’s the hottest looks you’ll be seeing in 2021.

New year, new 'do?

As we all look eagerly ahead to 2021, it's never been a better time for a fresh chop or style.

This year's focus on natural shapes and textures isn't going anywhere. In fact, 2021 will be all that and then some.

The low-maintenance styling we've been forced to embrace in 2020 (thanks, lockdown) will be kicked up a notch next year, as we move towards statement-making cuts and bold colours.

Here are the trendy haircuts you'll be seeing everywhere this year.

Blunt chin-length bobs will be all the rage. Picture: istock

ELEVATED BOB

While the classic bob never gets old, 2021 will be full of blunt cuts with lots of natural movement. Opt for a chin skimming length and embrace your own natural hair type. Tuck a few strands behind the ear for an effortless look.

PIXIE CUT

A pixie cut is quite a commitment. If you have medium-to-long locks, it can take several years for your hair to grow out to its original length after you crop it into a pixie.

Having a pixie cut will not only shave a decent chunk of time off your morning routine, it's edgy and timeless and a celeb go-to.

Opt for a bold pixie cut if you're keen for an edgy, low maintenance look. Picture: istock

SHAGGY LAYERS

In the spirit of embracing everything wild and free, sexy shaggy haircuts, with lots of loose layers that flow naturally will be a definite vibe in 2021. Curly girls will appreciate some shorter lengths to restore some great bounce to their coils, while those with straighter hair types can get an edgy dose of cool with choppy layers and bangs.

THE 'IT' LENGTH

After spending years avoiding this very scenario, it looks like we'll all be chasing this dreaded in-between style: looks like medium length cuts may officially be a thing.

While most of us have tried to avoid being stuck with shoulder length hair while patiently growing out our locks, people are embracing the style as liberating enough to shake off the dead weight (and ends) of 2020 without sacrificing all of your length.

BANGS

Whether you choose curtain bangs or prefer a wispier do, the bangs are here to stay. Try styling some baby bangs with your longer curls, or offset longer layers with side-swept bangs. Think bouncy bangs that are tousled, layered, and razor cut to frame the face with texture and style. The options are endless!

Be warned: they won't work with every kind of hair texture or facial structure, but they do work with any kind of haircut.

Not everyone can pull off curtain bangs. Picture: istock

GO BIG OR GO HOME

Natural, lived in looks are the way to go in 2021, which means: voluminous waves and natural afros are actually on trend next year. If your typical wash-and-go look is a little wild and unruly, that's totally fine!

Women are wearing their hair more naturally than ever before, according to Vogue, and it's no surprise considering the year we've just had.

Don't be afraid to embrace your natural wave pattern, your halo frizz or to let your natural hair texture shine through.

Let your natural curl pattern shine though. Picture: istock

Originally published as Haircuts you'll soon be obsessed with