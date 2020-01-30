Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hailey Baldwin shared this photo on her Instagram story of her fingers.
Hailey Baldwin shared this photo on her Instagram story of her fingers.
Celebrity

Hailey Baldwin explains her ‘scary’ fingers

by Jaclyn Hendricks
30th Jan 2020 10:28 AM

IN a message aimed at fans scrutinising the appearance of her pinky fingers, Hailey Baldwin Bieber revealed she had dealt with a genetic condition known as ectrodactyly her "whole life".

Taking to her Instagram story, the model explained of her "crooked and scary" fingers: "I have this thing called Ectrodactyly and it causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do," Baldwin wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

"It's genetic, I've had it my whole life," the 23-year-old continued. "So people can stop asking me 'wtf is wrong with her pinky fingers' here is what's wrong! LOL."

Hailey Baldwin shared this photo on her Instagram story.
Hailey Baldwin shared this photo on her Instagram story.

 

Justin Bieber and Baldwin. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Justin Bieber and Baldwin. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

She posted her message alongside a screenshot from the ectrodactyly Wikipedia page.

As the University of Missouri detailed: "Cleft hand is a rare, congenital (present at birth) hand anomaly. This condition has been known by several other names, such as ectrodactyly, split hand and lobster claw hand. Today, most prefer to use the term 'cleft hand'."

In a separate post, Baldwin also shared a close-up shot of her hand, zoning in on her pinky finger. She later offered a final plea to fans.

"So in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers," she wrote.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
awkward celebrity hailey baldwin justin bieber model

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pennisi to challenge Dobie for top job

        premium_icon Pennisi to challenge Dobie for top job

        News “I love and respect local government but I have seen the trust erode over the past years because council doesn’t listen”.

        Blue light covers parents on Valentine’s Day

        Blue light covers parents on Valentine’s Day

        News Stanthorpe Blue Light Disco promises the best Valentine’s Day bash for kids

        Near drowning not under investigation

        premium_icon Near drowning not under investigation

        News Workplace Health and Safety Queensland reveal why the near drowning on a Cottonvale...

        IT’S SHOWTIME: Circuit opener all set for start

        premium_icon IT’S SHOWTIME: Circuit opener all set for start

        News Gates will open at the High St showgrounds from 8am on Friday.