Hail to the chief: Celebrated wine guru hits 40th milestone

Mike Hayes picking grapes on his first year out of school at only 15 years old.

IF Ballandean’s Angelo Puglisi is Queensland’s father of wine then Mike Hayes must be the offspring he never knew he had.

A proud Ballandean man himself, Hayes last week marked 40 years in the wine industry.

Sirromet Wines Director of Viticulture and Chief Winemaker marked the anniversary in style, with his employers celebrating his success and launching a unique wine variety to the market all in one.

The variety, Tempo Verita, is an all new, organic, vegan friendly drop.

“I left school in 1979 and started working at Robinsons Family Vineyard, bare foot, chipping weeds and on sand with my father,” Mr Hayes said.

“At times we’d be picking grapes all day and crushing at night many vintages for other wineries.”

He departed the region for several years, returning to find work had dried up.

“I pruned fruit trees, picked tomatoes, pulled beers, was a brickies labourer and even a human blockbuster of fire wood, splitting the wood for a contractor by hand.”

It wasn’t long before he wound up back in the wine industry.

“When dad died I started my consultancy business, Vine to Wine.

“From there I set up or consulted on over 100 vineyards down the east coast of Australia.”

Chief winemaker Mike Hayes at Sirromet. Pic Peter Wallis

He went on to work as Chief Winemaker at Symphony Hill for 13 years, where the medals and trophies are countless.

Hayes has received just about every individual accolade in the industry, from the Samuel Basset Award in 2014 to being named Australian Winemaker of the Year in 2017.

He’s gone on to be the architect of the QCWT Vineyard of the Future Project.

And for someone who left school at 15 years old, he’s now employed as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern Queensland and is about to start a doctoral thesis researching emerging varieties for climate change.

“I have had great times and sad times. Possibly the most challenging point, is the tall poppy syndrome in my own region.

“I have worked with the best and trained many in all areas including viticulture, winemaking, pruning and grafting and wine appreciation courses.”

His ability and knowledge hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“We are indeed fortunate to have Mike on our team,” Sirromet Wines owner and founder Terry Morris said.

“His passion, commitment, enthusiasm and knowledge have been harnessed to produce this exciting range (Tempo Verita) of emerging grape varietals.”

While he’s ecstatic to reach the milestone, Hayes has no intention of slowing down.

“I look forward to my next 40 years in the industry. Ce La Vie!”