Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 53-year-old Rainbow Beach man charged with four counts of sexual assault had his matter mentioned in Gympie District Court last week.
A 53-year-old Rainbow Beach man charged with four counts of sexual assault had his matter mentioned in Gympie District Court last week.
News

Gympie region man, 53, faces 4 counts of sexual assault

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
20th Jul 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAINBOW Beach man charged with sexual crimes had his case adjourned to the next District Court sittings in Gympie, as efforts continue to progress cases through the system in the wake of the pandemic shutdown.

The man, 53, is charged with four counts of sexual assault.

His matter was one of two held over on Friday, along with a 50-year-old Gympie woman charged with two counts of choking in a domestic setting.

Neither appeared in person as their matters were mentioned.

MORE COURT NEWS

* 20-year-old convicted of sex crime in Gympie CBD

* Teetotaller has 6 beers, threatens to drive off cliff

* NAMED AND SHAMED: 6 Gympie men busted drink or drug driving

* 5 Gympie benders that did not end well

Community Newsletter SignUp
crime district court gympie court gympie crime gympie district court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man who stalked neighbour burned in jailhouse attack

        premium_icon Man who stalked neighbour burned in jailhouse attack

        News The Southern Downs truck driver had boiling water poured over him, causing third-degree burns.

        CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s cheekiest bub named

        premium_icon CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s cheekiest bub named

        News The Border Post was flooded with nominations, but there could only be one...

        Victorian resident caught sneaking into Southern Downs

        premium_icon Victorian resident caught sneaking into Southern Downs

        News WATCH NOW: Cops crackdown at coronavirus checkpoint.

        WORLD FIRST: $125m Warwick solar farm hooked to grid

        premium_icon WORLD FIRST: $125m Warwick solar farm hooked to grid

        News INSIDER LOOK: Job opportunities and education grants for Warwick residents.