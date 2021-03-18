Menu
The 36-year-old damaged a video conference screen after throwing a chair in an angry outburst.
Crime

Gympie man lashed out, threw chair at screen during meeting

Kristen Camp
18th Mar 2021 9:00 AM | Updated: 5:32 PM
Frustrated by being put on a more serious mental health care plan, a 36-year-old Gympie man threw his chair at a video conference screen, causing damage to it.

Chey Callum Matthews pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging property in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday and was ordered to pay restitution of $937.16.

On February 16, Matthews was in a conference call discussing his mental health care plan when he got the news he would be placed on a more serious plan.

After throwing the chair, the court heard Matthews immediately expressed remorse.

Solicitor Bradley said Matthews was schizophrenic and his medication did not give him a very good quality of life.

"He is now medicated so the risk of him reoffending would be ameliorated by the medication," Mr Bradley said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined Matthews $300 and order he pay the restitution of $937.16.

"You're entitled to be upset or frustrated with medical issues, there's no issue with that. It's how you express that frustration," Mr Fowler said.

No conviction was recorded against Matthews.

