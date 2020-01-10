Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jax Kranitz is more flexible than you.
Jax Kranitz is more flexible than you.
Offbeat

Gymnast’s freaky new viral challenge

10th Jan 2020 1:16 PM

PLANKING could be dangerous depending on where you attempted one, but the latest viral sensation might create more injuries than any other.

We give you, US college gymnast Jax Kranitz and the Flex Challenge.

As explained in the video below, you have to lie facedown on the ground with your hands behind your back - and get back to your feet without going on your side or back.

Kranitz makes it look easy.

But the internet moves fast and already we have a cuter contestant who makes it look even easier.

Do not try this after one or two too many beers.

More Stories

Show More
challenge gymnast planking viral

Just In

    Aussie actor, model dies at 27

    Aussie actor, model dies at 27
    • 10th Jan 2020 12:53 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Salon offers free cuts for great cause

        premium_icon Salon offers free cuts for great cause

        News A Stanthorpe salon is donating their time to cut all school-aged children's hair for free.

        Life coach proves just how effective hypnosis is

        premium_icon Life coach proves just how effective hypnosis is

        News New qualification provides opportunity for further mental help.

        Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

        premium_icon Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

        News Stanthorpe Cricket Association’s only fundraiser for the year is back and better...

        Blinds ensure all weather area

        Blinds ensure all weather area

        News Wine subcommittee improve facilities at showgrounds