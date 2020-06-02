Gym owners break a sweat to reopen doors

BACK OPEN: While gyms across the region have been given the green light, a workout will look a lot different to what it did prior to doors closing.

AS gyms across the region prepare to reopen their doors, fitness fanatics are warned working out might look a little different to what they were used to.

With the relaxing of restrictions fast-tracked by almost two weeks, fitness facilities are racing against the clock to create rules to keep people safe when training.

For Granite Belt Fitness manager Samantha Blaxland, Friday will be the first time the doors have opened since March.

“It wasn’t possible for us to be able to open on Monday,” Blaxland said.

“It all happened so quickly and we wouldn’t have been able to restart memberships and get everything organised in time.”

She said social distancing rules would still apply, with a maximum of 20 people allowed in the building at a time.

“We don’t have a time limit on workouts, but we will be keeping an eye on everything and making sure people are following the rules.

“I’m not too concerned as we wouldn’t usually hit 20 people unless it is peak hours.”

The gym will be open 24 hours, with Blaxland monitoring how the new system plays out.

She said she was extra excited to be reopening with a couple of new equipment pieces in the process of being installed.

Unlike Granite Belt Fitness, Stanthorpe Fitness Centre will be putting a time limit on gym sessions, with bookings a priority.

“Bookings will be made via phone or email,” a council spokeswoman said.

“Sessions will be an hour maximum per person, with seven people allowed in the gym at a time.”

Fitness classes will continue, as will table tennis and badminton.

“Gymnastics, futsal, netball and any contact sport has been cancelled until further notice and there will be no court hire available.”

As for Total Balance Health and Fitness operator Charlotte Battle, she said her studio would be continuing group classes via Zoom, with one-on-one personal training sessions taking place from Monday.

“Because of our space restrictions, we thought that would work better for us at the moment,” Battle said.

“It will be good to be able to see people face-to-face again.”