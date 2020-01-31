Guns and drugs found during in Queensland traffic stop

A TRAFFIC stop in Brisbane's bayside has turned into much more than first expected for Queensland Police after locating guns, drugs and ammunition from a vehicle earlier this month.

Police received information from members of the public at 11.40pm on January 23 about a vehicle driving erratically within the Wynnum area.

Officers then intercepted a Holden Colorado allegedly bearing a car dealer number plate and stolen number plate on Edith St in Wynnum.

Police then spoke to the sole occupant of the car and conducted a search where they allegedly found amphetamines, cannabis and gamma hydroxybutyric acid as well as a sawn off rifle, a hand gun, ammunition and cash before seizing the vehicle.

Drugs seized by Queensland Police. Picture: QPS

Detective acting senior sergeant from the Bayside Criminal Investigation Branch Graham Kershaw said the arrest will have a positive flow-on effect.

"Any time we take firearms and drugs off the street is a good thing and both the Wynnum general duties first response officers and our detectives did a great job in achieving just that," he said.

Firearms and ammunition seized by Queensland Police. Picture: QPS

A 31-year-old Riverhills man was arrested and charged with numerous offences including three counts of possession of a dangerous drug, two counts of possession of a firearm, possession of explosives (ammunition), two counts of possession of drug utensils and driving under the influence of drugs

He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 5.