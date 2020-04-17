Gunning for glory: Winemaker named among up and comers

He swapped his job as a ski instructor to become a sommelier, and now Andrew Scott has been short-listed for a top award for the second year in a row.

FOR the second year running, a Granite Belt winemaker has been short-listed for a prestigious national award.

Bent Road Winery’s Andrew Scott has been named among the top 50 in the Young Gun of Wine Awards.

Golden Grove’s Ray Costanzo was the first from the area to be named in the top 50 in 2018.

Mr Scott went one better however, making it into the top 12.

It’s been a long journey to recognition for the Adelaide born winemaker.

Mr Scott found his way to Ballandean around 2014, having previously been working at Wasabi Restaurant and Bar in Noosa.

“I grew up in and around Adelaide where I started as a sommelier,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a strange pathway to leave South Australia for Queensland and become a winemaker.”

He worked as a ski instructor in Australia, as well as Japan, before heading to Noosa and then on to the Granite Belt.

Bent Road Winery’s Andrew Scott.

“When I came out here and had the opportunity to try out wine production

“I didn’t want to make another good shiraz, I wanted to make wines that were interesting, different, character-forward, adventurous and generally wines that had a story.”

He said winemakers in this part of the country had the freedom others weren’t afforded.

“One of things that I think is great about being out here in the Granite Belt is our wine region is new and developing and hasn’t been pigeonholed as many other traditional Australian wine regions have.

“We have a lot of scope to do whatever we want out here. Not that you can’t anywhere, but like, say in the Barossa, there are styles of wine that are expected.

“I think out here people don’t have expectations so they’re approaching us with an open mind.

“Particularly when we go out of here to Sydney and Melbourne … they’ve never had a Queensland wine so don’t know what to expect from it.

“I think that open mindedness is a little back door for us to exploit.”

Mr Scott operates under the La Petite Mort banner, which is affiliated with Bent Road Winery.

Given they’re not able to operate the awards and tasting events in their usual format, the 50 nominees will be involved in virtual tastings throughout May.

“We’re taking the content of what was one massive Top 50 winemaker event and breaking it into seven sample sized virtual events,” YGOW founder Rory Kent said.

Tickets are free, however wine enthusiasts need to register online as the broadcasts will be private. Once their booking is confirmed, guests will receive a link to join the virtual event.

To find out more head to http://younggunofwine.com/events/