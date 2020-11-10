Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A gunman remains on the loose after a man was shot in the leg and taken to hospital for treatment.
A gunman remains on the loose after a man was shot in the leg and taken to hospital for treatment.
Crime

Gunman on the loose after man shot

by Angie Raphael
10th Nov 2020 4:16 PM

A gunman remains on the run in Perth after a shooting, but police say there are no concerns for community safety.

Officers were called to a home on Wann Court in Upper Swan over a firearm incident just before 2.30pm on Monday.

"It was established a firearm was discharged at the residence and an adult male received an injury to one of his legs," police said.

The injured man was taken to hospital, but his wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

"Inquiries are ongoing and there are no concerns for public safety," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Gunman on the loose after man shot

police shooting violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘APPALLED’: Man dumps human waste at business

        Premium Content ‘APPALLED’: Man dumps human waste at business

        Crime “When he realised it was staying in the sink, he used his hands to push it down the plug hole, as gross as that is, and then used our cleaning products to wash his...

        Police plan to relieve border headaches and delays

        Premium Content Police plan to relieve border headaches and delays

        News Queensland border restrictions: Police reveal new changes to border pass...

        Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Premium Content Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Employment Queensland farmers are being forced to plough crops in the ground

        ’Show will go on’: President’s embrace fresh COVID-19 challenge

        Premium Content ’Show will go on’: President’s embrace fresh COVID-19...

        News One Southern Downs show president is urging the community to support the event...