Gun club events in jeopardy as they halt action

George Costanzo, Simon Favaro and Sam Scalia at Ballandean Clay Target Clubs last shoot before they shutdown.

TWO of the Ballandean Clay Target Clubs biggest events of the year are unlikely to be proceed.

The Angelo Musumeci and John Bachetti memorial shoots in April will not go ahead and the clubs annual Brass Monkey Carnival held July is in jeopardy.

Despite the solo nature of the sport, they’ve had to adhere to government regulations brought on by COVID-19.

The club has been advised by both their national and state governing bodies to halt all action at the club.

“Leading up to the closure we had quite a lot of correspondence from the national organisation,” club spokeswoman Leah Costanzo said.

“Queensland was one of the last states to shut down its shoots.

“But we’d made the decision to do so before we got the directive from them.”

Mrs Costanzo said they wanted to safeguard their older members.

“Our age range is like 12 years old to people in their 80s.

“There’s one bloke from Warwick who is in his 80s who still shoots and shoots really well.

“Even given the social distancing during the sport, we wanted to alleviate any potential risk.

“It’s disappointing but if we buckle down and do it together it’ll be over before we know it.”

The club has another big event in October, which they hope can go ahead.

“I can tell you, when this is lifted, there will be some eager bodies getting about,” Mrs Costanzo said.