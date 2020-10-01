Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Guard accuses Kris Jenner of sexual harassment

by Nicole Chenoweth, The Sun
1st Oct 2020 9:58 AM

 

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have denied explosive claims that the mumager displayed "sexual harassment" in a new lawsuit filed by her former bodyguard.

The 64-year-old family matriarch was accused of showing a "pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct" in the legal documents, The Sun reports.

Marc McWilliams - who claimed to begin working with the Kardashians in May 2017 - alleged he experienced "sexual harassment, hostile work environment, racial discrimination and gender discrimination".

 

According to the lawsuit - which was obtained by The Blast - Kourtney is listed as a defendant as she also used Marc as her bodyguard at the time.

However, the TV mogul has shut down the "false" claims made by their former security detail.

"Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams," Kris' lawyer said in a statement to Daily Mail.

"His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts.

"Kris never acted inappropriately toward him.

"The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job.

"Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later."

 

The statement continued of Kris' eldest daughter: "Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so.

"When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution."

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Guard accuses Jenner of sexual harassment

More Stories

celebrity editors picks ex-bodyguard keeping up with the kardashians kris jenner sexual harassment claim

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Premium Content ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man was so ‘grossly intoxicated’ he had no memory of the incident.

        Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        Premium Content Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        News THE sewage of two Southern Downs towns are being tested for traces of COVID-19...

        BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        News A man in his 30s is being flown to hospital.

        FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        News The year has brought challenges some had never dreamed of, but it also brought many...