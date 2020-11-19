‘Grow up’: Charges laid after car ploughs into cafe

Onlookers were seen sprinting to the crash to try and help passengers involved. Picture: 7NEWS

Onlookers were seen sprinting to the crash to try and help passengers involved. Picture: 7NEWS

The owner of Moffat Beach Brewing Co has slammed the driver who allegedly ploughed into their venue on Wednesday evening.

Matt Wilson confirmed one customer sustained a broken leg, with his wife "extremely shaken", as a result of the incident, which occurred about 5pm on the Seaview Tce strip.

"The situation could have been so much worse and we are so grateful that the bollards took the full brunt of the impact," Mr Wilson wrote on Moffat Beach Brewing Co's Facebook page.

Dramatic scenes unfolded on the popular beachside strip when the 1974 Holden Torana was allegedly seen doing a burnout and then flipping onto its side in the crash.

Footage shows onlookers sprinting to the scene and trying to help passengers involved.

Man dead after Origin night pub fight

Mr Wilson, along with his wife Sharrynne, thanked the staff who were working at the time for handling the situation well.

The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old Glenview man, was taken into custody.

A police spokeswoman said he had been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle and is due to appear in Caloundra Magistrates Court on December 9.

Mr Wilson said the driver should be grateful no one was killed in the crash.

"Grow up and be grateful that you didn't kill anyone," he said.

While Moffat Beach Brewing Co hasn't received an update on the customers, Mr Wilson said their wellbeing was the main priority.

"Benches and stools can be replaced. Minds and bodies are so much harder to restore," he said.

"Moffat Beach has become a much busier spot in the past couple of years, it isn't the sleepy little secret beachside spot that it used to be.

"We all have to be more vigilant and aware of the increased pedestrian traffic in the area, thank Christ some kid wasn't cleaned up."